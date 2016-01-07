Mechanical Turnstile
Last Updated on 07 Jan 2016
The Mechanical turnstile from Radford Retail a is compact yet very effective design- allowing throughput to be controlled with only minimum supervision.
Overview
The Mechanical turnstile from Radford Retail a is compact yet very effective design- allowing throughput to be controlled with only minimum supervision.
A proven design and constructed from the highest quality materials, the Mechanical Turnstile gives total reliability. The added benefit to this particular unit is that the turnstile has a built in safety feature. When the turnstile is lifted up, the whole unit can be moved to give a clear wide exit in emergencies.
Design:
- Turnstile is available with or without trolley flaps
- Turnstile has an emergency exit breakout facility as standard
- Turnstile is available in either a clockwise or anti-clockwise configuration
- Chrome plated finish as standard
- Can be used in conjunction with our standard barrier rail range, to provide a controlled store entrance/exit
- Minimum 1350mm width required (without trolley flap)
Trolley flaps rail available in 500mm (3 flaps), 1000mm (4 flaps) or 1500mm (5 flaps) as standard with Red, Black or Grey flaps.