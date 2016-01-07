The Mechanical turnstile from Radford Retail a is compact yet very effective design- allowing throughput to be controlled with only minimum supervision.



A proven design and constructed from the highest quality materials, the Mechanical Turnstile gives total reliability. The added benefit to this particular unit is that the turnstile has a built in safety feature. When the turnstile is lifted up, the whole unit can be moved to give a clear wide exit in emergencies.



Design:

Turnstile is available with or without trolley flaps

Turnstile has an emergency exit breakout facility as standard

Turnstile is available in either a clockwise or anti-clockwise configuration

Chrome plated finish as standard

Can be used in conjunction with our standard barrier rail range, to provide a controlled store entrance/exit

Minimum 1350mm width required (without trolley flap)

Trolley flaps rail available in 500mm (3 flaps), 1000mm (4 flaps) or 1500mm (5 flaps) as standard with Red, Black or Grey flaps.