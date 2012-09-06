Masada® D5 Building Boards - Durable, Recyclable Wall Cladding Systems from Envorinex
Last Updated on 06 Sep 2012
Masada™ D5 Building Boards from Envorinex are a recyclable, weather resistant weatherboard for residential and commercial applications
Overview
Description
Envorinex provide the Masada™ D5 Building Board, a weather resistant, exterior weatherboard for residential and light commercial applications.
Highly durable, environmentally safe wall cladding
Masada™ D5 Building Boards are made from 100% recyclable, unplasticised polyvinyl chloride(uPVC). Benefits include:
- Suitable for high wind zones
- Not affected in salt laden, industrial or polluted environments
- Heat resistant up to 76ºC
- Flame retardant/self extinguishing
- Will not rot or corrode and is impervious to moisture, salt spray and resistant to attacks by vermin and insects
- Flexible and lightweight
- Simple installation
- Boards are coloured through meaning boards can simply be washed down with a hose, no painting required
- Available in 6 architecturally pleasing colours
- Single and double story homes
- Industrial warehouses
- Relocatable buildings and park cabins
- Townhouse/villa complex
- Schools
- Infill work and extensions
- Houseboats