Masada® D5 Building Boards - Durable, Recyclable Wall Cladding Systems from Envorinex

Highly durable, environmentally safe wall cladding

Suitable for high wind zones

Not affected in salt laden, industrial or polluted environments

Heat resistant up to 76ºC

Flame retardant/self extinguishing

Will not rot or corrode and is impervious to moisture, salt spray and resistant to attacks by vermin and insects

Flexible and lightweight

Simple installation

Boards are coloured through meaning boards can simply be washed down with a hose, no painting required

Available in 6 architecturally pleasing colours

Exterior weatherboards for a range of residential and commercial applications

Single and double story homes

Industrial warehouses

Relocatable buildings and park cabins

Townhouse/villa complex

Schools

Infill work and extensions

Houseboats

Envorinex provide the Masada™ D5 Building Board, a weather resistant, exterior weatherboard for residential and light commercial applications.Masada™ D5 Building Boards are made from 100% recyclable, unplasticised polyvinyl chloride(uPVC). Benefits include:The Masada™ D5 Building Board from Envorinex has been used in Australia since 1982 and with a 25 year extended warranty, guarantees you long lasting quality.