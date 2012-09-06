Logo
Masada® D5 Building Boards - Durable, Recyclable Wall Cladding Systems from Envorinex

Last Updated on 06 Sep 2012

Masada™ D5 Building Boards from Envorinex are a recyclable, weather resistant weatherboard for residential and commercial applications

Overview
Description
Envorinex provide the Masada™ D5 Building Board, a weather resistant, exterior weatherboard for residential and light commercial applications.

Highly durable, environmentally safe wall cladding
Masada™ D5 Building Boards are made from 100% recyclable, unplasticised polyvinyl chloride(uPVC). Benefits include:
  • Suitable for high wind zones
  • Not affected in salt laden, industrial or polluted environments
  • Heat resistant up to 76ºC
  • Flame retardant/self extinguishing
  • Will not rot or corrode and is impervious to moisture, salt spray and resistant to attacks by vermin and insects
  • Flexible and lightweight
  • Simple installation
  • Boards are coloured through meaning boards can simply be washed down with a hose, no painting required
  • Available in 6 architecturally pleasing colours
Exterior weatherboards for a range of residential and commercial applications
  • Single and double story homes
  • Industrial warehouses
  • Relocatable buildings and park cabins
  • Townhouse/villa complex
  • Schools
  • Infill work and extensions
  • Houseboats
The Masada™ D5 Building Board from Envorinex has been used in Australia since 1982 and with a 25 year extended warranty, guarantees you long lasting quality.

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
Masada D5 Building Boards Producer Statement

384.9 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Masada D5 Building Board Fixing Manual

795.67 KB

Download
Contact
Display AddressGeorge Town, TAS

Main Road

03 6382 1844
