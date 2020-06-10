Logo
Last Updated on 10 Jun 2020

The Provincial is one of many designs from Schots marble mantel collection.

Schots provide English or French style mantelpieces made by master craftsmen to exact dimensions of original antique pieces.

The Provincial marble mantelpiece is the ultimate statement signature piece for the main living area. Where you may want to include a Schots mantlepiece in the main foyer of a boutique hotel or lavish living room in a home.

Schots marble mantelpieces are unique conversation pieces which add an extra dimension to any Architectural space.

Display AddressClifton Hill, VIC

400 Hoddle St

03 9482 6400
