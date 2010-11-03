Marble Tiles from RMS Natural Stone
Marble Tiles for use in domestic and commercial building and construction
Overview
Description
RMS Natural Stone supply a range of Marble Tiles for use in domestic and commercial building and construction
Applications of Marble Tiles
The Marble Tile range from RMS Natural Stone are suitable for a range of domestic and commercial building and construction applications including:
- Floor tiling
- Wall cladding
- Interior and exterior steps
- Sills
- Paving
- Mantle pieces
- Surrounds for windows and doors
Features and Benefits of Marble Tiles
Marble Tiles act as a highly attractive and functional construction material and:
- Hardens with age and with increased exposure providing increased durability and functionality
- Fully customisable to match the aesthetic needs and functional requirements of the user or business
- Can be easily repaired and maintained further enhancing the durability and cost effectiveness of RMS Natural Stone Marble Tiles
- Available in a wide range of colours and finishes to suit user requirements and tastes
Contact
Display AddressBanksmeadow, NSW
14 Baker Street02 9316 9677
Display AddressBrunswick, VIC
2 Kirkdale Street03 9388 2000