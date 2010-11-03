Logo
St Lorraine Marble
Grey Marble
Crema Marfil Marble
St Lorraine Marble
Grey Marble
Crema Marfil Marble

Marble Tiles from RMS Natural Stone

Last Updated on 03 Nov 2010

Marble Tiles for use in domestic and commercial building and construction

Overview
Description

RMS Natural Stone supply a range of Marble Tiles for use in domestic and commercial building and construction

Applications of Marble Tiles
The Marble Tile range from RMS Natural Stone are suitable for a range of domestic and commercial building and construction applications including:

  • Floor tiling
  • Wall cladding
  • Interior and exterior steps
  • Sills
  • Paving
  • Mantle pieces
  • Surrounds for windows and doors

Features and Benefits of Marble Tiles
Marble Tiles act as a highly attractive and functional construction material and:

  • Hardens with age and with increased exposure providing increased durability and functionality
  • Fully customisable to match the aesthetic needs and functional requirements of the user or business
  • Can be easily repaired and maintained further enhancing the durability and cost effectiveness of RMS Natural Stone Marble Tiles
  • Available in a wide range of colours and finishes to suit user requirements and tastes
Contact
Display AddressBanksmeadow, NSW

14 Baker Street

02 9316 9677
Display AddressBrunswick, VIC

2 Kirkdale Street

03 9388 2000
