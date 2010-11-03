Marble Tiles from RMS Natural Stone

RMS Natural Stone supply a range of Marble Tiles for use in domestic and commercial building and construction



Applications of Marble Tiles

The Marble Tile range from RMS Natural Stone are suitable for a range of domestic and commercial building and construction applications including:

Floor tiling

Wall cladding

Interior and exterior steps

Sills

Paving

Mantle pieces

Surrounds for windows and doors

Features and Benefits of Marble Tiles

Marble Tiles act as a highly attractive and functional construction material and: