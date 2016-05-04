Marble Natural Stone Tiles from Turkey

Marble is a hard metamorphic stone that has been formed from limestone. The colours, veins and shades are caused by substances present during their formation such as oxides, micas and silicates. Artmar Natural Stone offer a range of natural marble tiles from Turkey. The tile range is available in varying styles and finishes.

Finishes include:

Honed

Polished

Sizes include:

305x305x12

450x450x20

600x300x20

610x305x12

600x600x20

610x610x12

914x457x15

Marble used extensively in all areas of construction and is prized for its natural beauty. The stunning nature of marble is best seen with a smooth finish such as polished or honed. Rough finishes can be used for outdoor applications and tend to subdue the veins, colours and markings.

Artmar has an extensive range of both elegant and distinctive marbles and sourced mostly from Turkey, look out for their new selections from around the globe.