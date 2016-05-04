Marble Natural Stone Tiles from Turkey
Last Updated on 04 May 2016
Overview
Marble is a hard metamorphic stone that has been formed from limestone. The colours, veins and shades are caused by substances present during their formation such as oxides, micas and silicates. Artmar Natural Stone offer a range of natural marble tiles from Turkey. The tile range is available in varying styles and finishes.
Finishes include:
- Honed
- Polished
Sizes include:
- 305x305x12
- 450x450x20
- 600x300x20
- 610x305x12
- 600x600x20
- 610x610x12
- 914x457x15
Marble used extensively in all areas of construction and is prized for its natural beauty. The stunning nature of marble is best seen with a smooth finish such as polished or honed. Rough finishes can be used for outdoor applications and tend to subdue the veins, colours and markings.
Artmar has an extensive range of both elegant and distinctive marbles and sourced mostly from Turkey, look out for their new selections from around the globe.