Marble-Inspired Supernatural Designs from Caesarstone®

Caesarstone’s Supernatural designs offer the luxurious look of marble and granite with the superior stain and scratch resistant qualities of quartz surfaces. The range features exclusive wider veins constructed from Caesarstone’s proprietary technology which makes it ideal for kitchen bench tops, splashbacks and island benches as well as bathroom vanities and wall linings for its scratch resistant, waterproof, mould and mildew resistant properties.



Timeless aesthetic perfect for new homes and renovations

Suitable for a multitude of residential and commercial interior applications.

Vanilla Noir™ - a classic rich black base featuring wider delicate natural light veins



Alpine Mist™ - a white cool grey background featuring wider delicate natural crisp white veins



Bianco Drift™ - light natural granites with delicate organic veins and subtle colourations of light grey and white with a hint of light brown



Calacatta Classic™ - stronger larger scale with wider light grey veins on a white base – arriving early 2014



The Supernatural range offers stunning colours that will complement the latest interior design trends with the added benefit of Caesarstone’s 10 Year Limited Warranty for peace of mind.