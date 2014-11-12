MAMMOTH - Acoustic & Thermal Excellence in One Panel

Mammoth Panels are made from 100% lofted thermally bonded polyester fibres, and is the first polyester insulation on the market to be given an AS ISO 9705 fire rating. Mammoth Panels are semi-rigid, allowing the panels to conform to irregularities common in concrete formwork, while still requiring only eight fasteners.

The panels have their recognised benefits of being a panel that excels at being both a thermal insulator and an acoustic treatment. The Mammoth Panels have a semi-rigid fibre construction that allow for a seamless, organic finish that is far more aesthetically pleasing than most harsh PIR foil or fibre-faced panels available on the Australian market today.

Mammoth Panels are available in a range of neutral colours and their fibrous construction ensures excellent acoustic properties. Boasting similar R-value to material thickness ratios as conventional PIR insulation, MammothTM Carpark Panels are Red List Free (International Living Future Institute) and contain recycled polyester fibres from plastic bottles.MammothTM Carpark Panels are non-allergenic and do not cause itching or irritations when handled.

Applications

Carparks

Libraries

Study halls

Lecture theatres

Installation

Mammoth Panels are incredibly easy to install. The lightweight semi-rigid boards are effortlessly cut to size and with our developed installation method, make installing services simple. While Mammoth panels can be fixed with either glue or fasteners, we at Composite Global Solutions recommend using glue to ensure a seamless finish.

Sustainability Attributes

Contains recycled fibres. Red List Free. Chemical free – no formaldehyde or insecticides.

The thermal performance of the panels lead to a reduced need for active heating and cooling, while the acoustic benefits ensure sound transfer and reverberation are kept to a minimum – resulting in comfortable spaces that allow for clarity of thought and mind.