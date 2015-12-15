The Majestic Fan Range from Hunter Pacific International is their largest range of ceiling fans. Controlled with either a pull-cord or a standard remote control the range is ideal for interiors and a light accessory can be added.

Varying features within the range include:

3 speed pullcord

1320mm blades

2 year home warranty

Light adaptable

Various colour options

Made with the highest grade copper windings, Hunter Pacific fan motors also use silicon-steel stators and sealed bearings. The motor produces minimal movement and offers long life and quiet operation.

Hunter Pacific has designed the installation process to be simple to assist the installation in all locations.