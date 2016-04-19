Logo
Mailsafe compact series mailboxes
Last Updated on 19 Apr 2016

Overview
Description

The compact mailboxes from Mailsafe are ideal for both resort complexes and hotel style accommodation where mail is delivered and stored internally.

Approximately half the width of a standard sized mailbox, the compact mailboxes are suitable where large quantities of mailboxes are needed in smaller space.

Available in either front or rear opening designs they feature as standard:
• Weatherhoods provide mail security and weather protection
• 30mm aperture slot
• Wide range of colours
• Double sided key for security and a greater number of unique keys

Substantially packaged for a safe and secure delivery, Mailsafe compact mailboxes also have a range of optional features including 21 fonts to choose from for number or name panels, master keys and on-site installation.

Contact
Display AddressEagle Farm, QLD

520 Curtin Ave East

1800 685 922
Postal AddressHamilton, QLD

PO Box 279

1800 685 922
