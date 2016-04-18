Designed exclusively to fit 200mm block work installations, the Mailsafe Series 7 and Series 7L are ideal for residential apartments and unit blocks. Both series are also available as freestanding units for either front or rear opening designs.

Standard features included with both series:

Weatherhoods for security and weather protection

30mm mail slot to allow for effortless mail delivery and protection

Wide range of colours available

Double-sided keys suitable for multi-residential installations

Substantial protective packaging for mailbox delivery

With multiple optional features including a master key for strata managers and number/name panels, the Mailsafe series 7 and 7L is ideal for installation in residential unit blocks. The strong build and standard features ensure that mail is always safe and dry for each resident.