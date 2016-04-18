Logo
Mailsafe Series 7 and 7L
Last Updated on 18 Apr 2016

Designed exclusively to fit 200mm block work installations, the Mailsafe Series 7 and Series 7L are ideal for residential apartments and unit blocks.

Description

Designed exclusively to fit 200mm block work installations, the Mailsafe Series 7 and Series 7L are ideal for residential apartments and unit blocks. Both series are also available as freestanding units for either front or rear opening designs.

Standard features included with both series:

  • Weatherhoods for security and weather protection
  • 30mm mail slot to allow for effortless mail delivery and protection
  • Wide range of colours available
  • Double-sided keys suitable for multi-residential installations
  • Substantial protective packaging for mailbox delivery

With multiple optional features including a master key for strata managers and number/name panels, the Mailsafe series 7 and 7L is ideal for installation in residential unit blocks. The strong build and standard features ensure that mail is always safe and dry for each resident.

Eagle Farm, QLD

520 Curtin Ave East

1800 685 922
Hamilton, QLD

PO Box 279

1800 685 922
