Magnetic Sign Series – Modular, Updateable sign system by S2K Identity Systems

The Magnetic Sign Series is slimline interchangeable sign system with aluminium Inserts that can be easily removed and replaced as needed.

Single or multiple Inserts are possible. Magnetic Signs accept modular removable aluminium Inserts onto which you can apply your graphics or text. The panels can be removed from the frame with the use of the Custom Insert Removal Tool.

This system is most suitable for a range of applications: door mount, wall mount, suspended, desk mount, flag mount, workstation and frame mount.

Features & Benefits:

Updateable and Interchangeable

Slim durable construction

Easy to update or Inserts whenever required

Easy to install, simply sit over the top of the workstation, slip into the groove in the screen cap or attach to the front of the screen with alternative fixings.



Unique Selling Points:

Aesthetically pleasing, slim contemporary design

Infinite array of layout options

Easy to update

Easy to install

Concealed fixings

Cost effective with easy inhouse updates

User friendly



Installation & Mounting

Easily installed with double sided and silicone, mount directly to the desired flat surface.

Concealed screw fixing is suitable for heavier signs.

Mounting applications include: door mount, wall mount, suspended, desk mount, flag mount, workstation and frame mount.



Suitable uses include:



The Magnetic Sign Series is suited to a wide range of interior applications:

Door Signs

Room Signs

Departmental Signs

Directory Boards

Directional Signage

Wayfinding Signage

Personnel Signs

Wall Signs



For more information or a colour brochure, please contact S2K Identity Systems.