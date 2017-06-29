Mafi Light Timbers
Last Updated on 29 Jun 2017
Overview
Mafi Timber Flooring has an extensive range of light coloured timbers. Species include European Oak, Larch, Maple, Ash and Douglas Fir, just to name a few.
Finished with an all-natural oil, Mafi Timber is 100% free from chemicals and harmful substances such as VOC’s. Mafi are partnered with the National Asthma Council of Australia as a Sensitive Choice product.
Extremely robust, Mafi timber is suitable for domestic and commercial areas. Each plank features a micro bevel and tongue and groove on all sides.
Mafi floorboards are guaranteed over underfloor heating and in bathrooms due to their superior three-layer solid wood construction and natural oiled surface.