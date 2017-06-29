Mafi Light Timbers

Mafi Timber Flooring has an extensive range of light coloured timbers. Species include European Oak, Larch, Maple, Ash and Douglas Fir, just to name a few.

Finished with an all-natural oil, Mafi Timber is 100% free from chemicals and harmful substances such as VOC’s. Mafi are partnered with the National Asthma Council of Australia as a Sensitive Choice product.

Extremely robust, Mafi timber is suitable for domestic and commercial areas. Each plank features a micro bevel and tongue and groove on all sides.

Mafi floorboards are guaranteed over underfloor heating and in bathrooms due to their superior three-layer solid wood construction and natural oiled surface.