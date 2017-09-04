Mafi Curved Timbers

Mafi's advanced curving technology enables wood planks to be curved up to 360 degrees.

The Curved range is available in a diverse range of different timber species offered by Mafi including Oak, Larch, Douglas Fir, Ash, Beech and Maple.

Mafi floors stand out due to their longevity and robustness, and are 100% all-natural, free from harmful substances such as formaldehyde. All Mafi floors are naturally oiled, consist of three layers of natural timber and are handcrafted in Austria.