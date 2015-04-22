​MacroAir HVLS Fans for Efficient, High Volume Cooling of Large Spaces

The concept of utilizing large diameter overhead fans to create gentle breezes was first pioneered by leading cooling experts, MacroAir Technologies in the ‘90s.

Cost effective and efficient; High Volume Low Speed fans are perfect for large open spaces such as warehouses, factories, gymnasiums, school halls, churches and retail spaces.

Features and Benefits:

MacroAir HVLS fans silently move up 115 cubic meters of air per second at low velocity, resulting in the equal output of 30 conventional commercial pedestals or wall fans

The unique combination of low friction, high efficiency motors dramatically reduces running costs to as low as 20 cents per hour

Gentle breezes created by oversize fans increase skin surface evaporation that translate into a perceived 6 degrees Celsius cooling effect

HLVS fans are increasingly installed in conjunction with air conditioning systems to reduce overall running costs.

Perfect for all commercial and industrial cooling applications; MacroAir’s range of large diameter HLVS fans is an innovative and effective solution for all your cooling needs.

Distributed by leading manufacturing and distributing experts; Pacific Hvac Engineering.