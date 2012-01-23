M.T.I. Qualos Vertical Opening Roll Fast Doors for Demanding Traffic Flow Applications
Last Updated on 23 Jan 2012
S800 External Roll-Fast Doors for normal or heavy pedestrian or traffic flow
Overview
Description
The S800 External Roll-Fast Doors are robust, vertical opening doors for continuous demanding operations. With an opening speed of 0.8 m/s, these high speed doors are available to meet external traffic flow.
Lightweight design
- Safe and easy to use
- Choose from a range of opening and closing control systems for individual operational requirements
- Supplied with a programmable controller
- Control dust, fumes, noise, process separation, temperature control, draught, exclusion of birds and insects
- 4mm thick heavy duty version available for heavy pedestrian and traffic flow
Opening and Closing control options for the roll fast doors
- Push button: Inexpensive alternative to controlling door movement
- Photoelectric cell: Allows for time delay closing of doors
- Induction loop: For one way or two way traffic
- Remote control: Radio transmitter carried by forklift or vehicle driver
- Pull switch: Operate pull switch without dismounting from forklift or vehicle
- Motion detector: Detects movement and activate door
The S800 Roll-Fast Doors can be fitted with wind bars for high wind opening areas.
Downloads
Contact
Display AddressNSW02 97565577
Display AddressWest Heidleberg, VIC
55 Northern Rd03 9450 1900
Postal AddressWetherill Park, NSW
5 Hallstrom Place03 9450 1900