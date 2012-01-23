M.T.I. Qualos Vertical Opening Roll Fast Doors for Demanding Traffic Flow Applications

Lightweight design

Safe and easy to use

Choose from a range of opening and closing control systems for individual operational requirements

Supplied with a programmable controller

Control dust, fumes, noise, process separation, temperature control, draught, exclusion of birds and insects

4mm thick heavy duty version available for heavy pedestrian and traffic flow

Opening and Closing control options for the roll fast doors

Push button: Inexpensive alternative to controlling door movement

Inexpensive alternative to controlling door movement Photoelectric cell: Allows for time delay closing of doors

Allows for time delay closing of doors Induction loop : For one way or two way traffic

: For one way or two way traffic Remote control: Radio transmitter carried by forklift or vehicle driver

Radio transmitter carried by forklift or vehicle driver Pull switch: Operate pull switch without dismounting from forklift or vehicle

Operate pull switch without dismounting from forklift or vehicle Motion detector: Detects movement and activate door The S800 Roll-Fast Doors can be fitted with wind bars for high wind opening areas.

The S800 External Roll-Fast Doors are robust, vertical opening doors for continuous demanding operations. With an opening speed of 0.8 m/s, these high speed doors are available to meet external traffic flow.