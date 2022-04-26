Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
Colorsled Logo Final
Colorsled
View Supplier
Contact Supplier
MeTrim M LINE60
MeTrim M LINE60

M-Line 60 modular system, 12 lighting modules in one with ease

Last Updated on 26 Apr 2022

COLORS' M-Line 60 is a modular system supporting flexible combination of 12 lighting modules. It features in flexible cornering, easy installation and quick electrical connection, suitable for commercial and office application.

Overview
Description

COLORS' M-Line 60 is a modular system supporting flexible combination of 12 lighting modules. It features in flexible cornering, easy installation and quick electrical connection, suitable for commercial and office application.

Find out more on our website page here.

Contact

Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap