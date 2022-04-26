M-Line 60 modular system, 12 lighting modules in one with ease
COLORS' M-Line 60 is a modular system supporting flexible combination of 12 lighting modules. It features in flexible cornering, easy installation and quick electrical connection, suitable for commercial and office application.
Overview
Description
