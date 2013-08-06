Logo
Austral Pavers
Natural Stone Pavers
Designer finish pavers in natural colours and textures
Luxury Natural Stone Pavers from Austral Pavers
Natural Stone Pavers
Designer finish pavers in natural colours and textures
Last Updated on 06 Aug 2013

Quality stone pavers from Austral come in a range of colours and sizes

Overview
Description
Austral Pavers range of high quality natural stone pavers gives you the option to enjoy the luxury of natural stone in your home. With striking and sophisticated granite, limestone and sandstone colours, you will not be disappointed with your selection.

Premium stone pavers that stand the test of time
  • Colours: Black Granite, Grey Granite, Limestone Tumbled, Sandstone
  • Available Sizes: 400 x 400 x 20, 400 x 400 x 30
Contact
Display AddressHorsley Park, NSW

738 Wallgrove Road 3a Kelham Place

13 2742
