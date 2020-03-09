Made using the finest quality materials and dedicated workmanship, the Luxe collection by Austral Bricks can add refinement or subtle sophistication to any project. The six ranges within this collection, including Metallix, Urban One, Emporium, Symmetry, the Avenue, and Governor, are poised to perfectly complement contemporary design and allow architectural innovation to shine through. The aura of indulgence radiating from this collection is perfect for enhancing any glamorous urban project.

Metalix

A brick face that glimmers, sparks immediate interest and which possesses great subtlety. With its depth of colour the Metallix range reflects light on finished brickwork, creating a satin metallic sheen that will lend depth and sophistication to your project.

Urban One

The Urban One brick series is the perfect complement to any contemporary home design. With its range of neutral toned bricks it pairs well with stone, timber or render, providing an understated, monochromatic backdrop for design and finishing statements.

Emporium

Emporium’s textured finish offers unrivalled quality, sophistication and a contemporary, refined colour palette. These bricks are a standout design feature in their own right, ably suiting today’s mood or classical environments. Natural light will bring out the lustre of their finished-slate appearance.

Symmetry

A question of balance. The specially developed Symmetry range perfectly suit clean, crisp and precise architectural designs and is also suitable for smaller projects and decorative brickwork. Their simple smooth finish assures a clean line that enhances the functionality of brickwork as architectural form.

The Avenue

The Avenue is a recent addition to the Daniel Robertson portfolio, but much smoother in appearance than the Traditional or Hawthorn. Designed and manufactured not to be perfectly flush, they have a slightly textured face that’s ideal for achieving a uniform finish.

Governor

Robust, down-to-earth, authentic sand stock brick, the much-loved Governor range is made from quality materials using traditional manufacturing methods. Governor adds cachet to your home with their uneven and folded form, capturing the colours and textures of classic heritage brickwork.