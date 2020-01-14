Low-maintenance aluminium venetian blinds

If you’re seeking blinds that offer outstanding light, privacy and temperature control, you can’t go past aluminium Venetian blinds. These DIY window blinds combine a practical design with a stylish appearance, making them a popular choice for the home or office.

Venetian blinds are suitable for most rooms, however, they’re best suited to areas of the home that are exposed to moisture. Aluminium is a water-resistant material, which means you can install aluminium venetian blinds in the bathroom or kitchen without worrying about the blinds warping, peeling or cracking over time. If you prefer the appearance of natural timber, we also offer timber-look blinds in the Venetian style.

Like all of our other online blinds, Venetians can also be custom-made in your choice of colour. White aluminium Venetian blinds are a popular choice for Australian homes, as both aluminium and the colour white are reflective. This can help to regulate the temperature in any room and reduce energy bills over time.