Low Voltage Flameless Candle Systems and Remote Controlled Wax Pillars from Smart Candle

Remote Controlled Wax Pillars and Low Volt Flameless Candle Systems achieve the appearance of real flames without the danger and hassle.
Smart Candle’s Remote Controlled Wax Pillar Candles and Low Volt Flameless Candle Systems lend the appearance of real candles without the danger of a naked flame. These stylish products provide a safe and effective solution to applications requiring candles without the need to supervise the potentially hazardous flames.
Unscented ivory real wax with TruFlame LED realistic colour
Wax Pillars with Remotes are ideal for commercial applications where many candles are being used with the remote avoiding the need to turn off each candle individually.
Wired Low Volt Candle Systems are ideal for application in chandeliers or built in to the wall for the creation of timeless ambiance.
- Three stage timer which can be set for 4, 6 or 8 hours
- Can be set to static or flicker mode
- Infrared remote controls with 3 meter range for the ultimate convenience
- Available in varying sizes ranging from 7.6 x 10cm to 10 x 20.3cm
- 450 hour life running on AA batteries with one year limited warranty
- Power control box features on or off mode switch with timer settings for 8, 12 and 16 hours
- One control box can power up to 24 candles
- Overload indicator and reset button for additional safety
- Available in packs of 6 or 12 candles, with expansion kits available
- 90 day limited warranty