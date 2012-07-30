Low Voltage Flameless Candle Systems and Remote Controlled Wax Pillars from Smart Candle



Unscented ivory real wax with TruFlame LED realistic colour

Three stage timer which can be set for 4, 6 or 8 hours

Can be set to static or flicker mode

Infrared remote controls with 3 meter range for the ultimate convenience

Available in varying sizes ranging from 7.6 x 10cm to 10 x 20.3cm

450 hour life running on AA batteries with one year limited warranty

Energy efficient LED technology with 120,000 hour lifetime

Power control box features on or off mode switch with timer settings for 8, 12 and 16 hours

One control box can power up to 24 candles

Overload indicator and reset button for additional safety

Available in packs of 6 or 12 candles, with expansion kits available

90 day limited warranty

Smart Candle’s Remote Controlled Wax Pillar Candles and Low Volt Flameless Candle Systems lend the appearance of real candles without the danger of a naked flame. These stylish products provide a safe and effective solution to applications requiring candles without the need to supervise the potentially hazardous flames.Wax Pillars with Remotes are ideal for commercial applications where many candles are being used with the remote avoiding the need to turn off each candle individually.Wired Low Volt Candle Systems are ideal for application in chandeliers or built in to the wall for the creation of timeless ambiance.Remote Controlled Wax Pillars and Low Volt Flameless Candle Systems from Smart Candle create a warm, inviting and relaxed environment without the need for real flames. These innovative products provide an effective and safe solution to your candle requirements.