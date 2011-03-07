Low Toxicity Seamless and Non Slip Flooring Systems by ConPell

Non Slip Surface and Floor Coating Solutions

Epo Shield Epoxy flooring finishes

Epo-Flake flooring system

Dura Shield and Dura Shield HS floor sealers and protection for car parking facilities

Epo Shield WB water based epoxy floor coating

Smooth or Textured Non Slip Flooring Finishes



Epo Shield Epoxy

Epo-Flake

Showrooms, office and retail flooring

Clean rooms, wash rooms and anti -bacterial flooring

Bakeries, food preparation including food and beverage processing areas

Pharmaceutical and laboratory flooring

Hospitals, schools and industrial kitchens

Warehouse and distribution facilities

Floor sealing and protection systems for car parking facilities

Dura Shield and Dura Shield HS

A non- toxic, colourless, odourless liquid that penetrate deep into the concrete surface to solidify the concrete to harden and seal the surface

This process seals out contaminants and provide a long term, low maintenance, dust free environment

Ideal for “Green star” complaint buildings

Recent projects include: Hilton Hotel, Robina town centre, Woolworths and Boral manufacturing facilities

Epo Shield WB

A semi- gloss, non-toxic water based epoxy floor coating

Provides an easy to clean, durable clear or coloured flooring system

Ideal for “Green Star” compliant buildings

The product can be applied to meet an R10 slip rating by simply adding CONPELL 400 non-slip additive

Available in a large range of colours

