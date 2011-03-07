Low Toxicity Seamless and Non Slip Flooring Systems by ConPell
Conpell provide non slip flooring solutions such as epoxy coatings for industrial, commercial and architectural purposes
ConPell have a comprehensive range of “Low Toxicity”, hard wearing flooring systems, available for any flooring solution.
Non Slip Surface and Floor Coating Solutions
Range includes:
The Epo Shield Epoxy flooring range incorporates clear and coloured high gloss smooth or textured non slip flooring finishes, designed to provide a high gloss decorative or hard wearing, chemical resistant industrial flooring system.
The Epo-Flake flooring system is a highly decorative, attractive, multi-coloured flooring system that provides a seamless, hard wearing, anti-bacterial and durable flooring solution.
Some of the applications of the non slip epoxy flooring include:
Conpell are one of Australia’s market leaders in high performance and specialised concrete protection systems for above ground and basement car park flooring.
Dura Shield and Dura Shield HS
- A non- toxic, colourless, odourless liquid that penetrate deep into the concrete surface to solidify the concrete to harden and seal the surface
- This process seals out contaminants and provide a long term, low maintenance, dust free environment
- Ideal for “Green star” complaint buildings
- Recent projects include: Hilton Hotel, Robina town centre, Woolworths and Boral manufacturing facilities
- A semi- gloss, non-toxic water based epoxy floor coating
- Provides an easy to clean, durable clear or coloured flooring system
- Ideal for “Green Star” compliant buildings
- The product can be applied to meet an R10 slip rating by simply adding CONPELL 400 non-slip additive
- Available in a large range of colours