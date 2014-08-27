Low Profile Post System with LED Lighting from Dimension One Glass Fencing

The Low Profile Post System from Dimension One Glass Fencing is attractive due to its clean lines, modern design, and above all elegant simplicity

The three-quarter posts allow a magnificent frameless glass look but with the price of a semi-frameless glass fence. The system incorporates 50mm wide, high wind rated, square anodised posts with stainless steel conical caps and optional L.E.D Lighting System. Bringing the inside outside; this new system allows for softer lines and gives the impression of frameless glass fencing.

The LED Light System is a great addition to those wanting to show off their new pool or entertaining space

The LED light system provides soft perimeter lighting around the new pool or garden, adding extra zest to your outdoor living area . The system incorporates 50mm wide, high wind rated, square anodised posts with stainless steel caps and an optional LED light system. The post is made from structural anodised aluminium with 20-25 microns of clear anodise, making it corrosion and maintenance free.