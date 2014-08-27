Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
Supplier Image
Dimension One Glass Fencing Pty Ltd
View Supplier
Contact Supplier
D1G Low Profile Post System with LED Lighting
D1G Low Profile Post System with LED Lighting
D1G Low Profile Post System with LED Lighting
D1G Low Profile Post System with LED Lighting
D1G Low Profile Post System
D1G Low Profile Post System
D1G Low Profile Post System with LED Lighting
D1G Low Profile Post System with LED Lighting
D1G Low Profile Post System with LED Lighting
D1G Low Profile Post System with LED Lighting
D1G Low Profile Post System
D1G Low Profile Post System

Low Profile Post System with LED Lighting from Dimension One Glass Fencing

Last Updated on 27 Aug 2014

The Low Profile Post System from Dimension One Glass Fencing is attractive due to its clean lines, modern design, and above all elegant simplicity.

Overview
Description

The Low Profile Post System from Dimension One Glass Fencing is attractive due to its clean lines, modern design, and above all elegant simplicity

The three-quarter posts allow a magnificent frameless glass look but with the price of a semi-frameless glass fence. The system incorporates 50mm wide, high wind rated, square anodised posts with stainless steel conical caps and optional L.E.D Lighting System. Bringing the inside outside; this new system allows for softer lines and gives the impression of frameless glass fencing.

The LED Light System is a great addition to those wanting to show off their new pool or entertaining space

The LED light system provides soft perimeter lighting around the new pool or garden, adding extra zest to your outdoor living area . The system incorporates 50mm wide, high wind rated, square anodised posts with stainless steel caps and an optional LED light system. The post is made from structural anodised aluminium with 20-25 microns of clear anodise, making it corrosion and maintenance free.

Contact
Display AddressBox Hill, NSW

801 Windsor Rd

1300 314 527
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap