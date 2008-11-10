Low Maintenance Concrete Paving and Flooring by The Concrete Flooring Specialists Exquisite Limestone
Stylish and modern concrete pavers and floors made from poured limestone, exposed aggregate, polished concrete and exquisite limestone.
Why Choose Exquisite Limestone for Your Concrete Paving and Flooring Needs?
- Experienced: Exquisite Limestone has been working with concrete in all forms for over 11 years - let’s just say ‘we know concrete’
- Dynamic: We are constantly researching new technology and purchasing up to date machinery to continually improve the work that we do
- Unique: We use a variety of concrete mixes that can be customised to create unique products (eg. Coloured glass, embossing)
- Reliable: Customer Service is our priority – what we promise, we do!
Concrete Paving and Flooring Products from Exquisite Limestone
- Poured Limestone: Poured limestone is a product made from reconstituted limestone. The final hand finished product has the texture of natural limestone with a choice of patterns to suit your individual tastes.
- Exposed Aggregate: Exposed aggregate is a new paving product that is increasing in popularity due to its unique look and low maintenance. Combining grey or coloured concrete with various decorative stones exposed aggregate offers strength, durability and class.
- Polished Concrete: The perfect product for people who want a stunning, contemporary look that is easy to maintain. Exquisite Limestone combines the strength and durability of concrete with customised mixes to produce a unique polished concrete product.