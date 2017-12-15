Louvretec Rectangular Sun Louvres Collection

A design alternative to conventional shaped louvre blades. Rectangular sun louvres are particularly well suited to the clean minimalistic lines of modern architecture. Within this range Louvretec is pleased to introduce a new range of 'squared' louvres in a range of sizes. Louvretec’s rectangular sun louvres now offer unprecedented options and choices. All fully engineered and certified for residential and commercial use. Blade applications include motorisation, hand operable, end fixed + bracket fixed.

Add style, function and comfort control. This Rectangular range of sun louvres has come to fruition as a result of demand from architects for this product. Rectangular sun louvre panels are the perfect accompaniment to today’s modern architecture and gives the end user the ability to set their scene and control the conditions

Blade choices:

120 Flush Panel | 200 Flush Panel | 125 Weatherboard | 180 Weatherboard | 150 Helena Bay | 95 Bella Vista | 95 Bella Vista Heavy | 135 Hi Span | 165 Hi Span | RL 300 Square | RL 450 Square | RL 600 Square | RL 300 Mitre | RL 450 Mitre | RL 600 Mitre

Solutions:

Sun Control

Aesthetics

Shade control

Privacy

Wind control

Shade

Spaces that respond to lifestyle

Adaptable outdoor space



Features:

15 different sizes of Rectangular Sun Louvre Blades

When the blades are closed a smooth, weatherboard look is created

Made from aluminium and available in so many powder coat and anodised colours to blend with your home’s existing colour scheme or the bold face of a pop of colour.

Blades can open up to 180 degrees to enjoy the weather as required.

Can be motorised or hand operable

Blades can be end fixed, bracket fixed or both in vertical wall panels or horizontally overhead.

Fully engineered and specified worldwide by architects & certified for residential and commercial use



Benefits:

Sun Control

Weather control

Design aesthetic

Shade control

Privacy



Suitable for:

Closing off the sides of your deck.

Privacy control

Weather control

Adds style and functionality

Creates an outdoor room

The design suits all styles of homes whether part of a renovation or a new build



Click here for further technical information.