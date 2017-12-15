Logo
Exterior View of Waikato Law Building Using LouvreTech Facade Louvres
LourvreTech Rectangular Black Louvres on Timber Patio
LourvreTech Rectangular White Louvres on Outdoor Patio
LouvreTech Ceiling Louvres in Food Court
Louvretec Rectangular Sun Louvres Collection

Last Updated on 15 Dec 2017

Smooth, flat louvre panels are particularly well suited to the clean minimalistic lines of modern architecture.

Overview
Description

A design alternative to conventional shaped louvre blades. Rectangular sun louvres are particularly well suited to the clean minimalistic lines of modern architecture. Within this range Louvretec is pleased to introduce a new range of 'squared' louvres in a range of sizes. Louvretec’s rectangular sun louvres now offer unprecedented options and choices. All fully engineered and certified for residential and commercial use. Blade applications include motorisation, hand operable, end fixed + bracket fixed.

Add style, function and comfort control. This Rectangular range of sun louvres has come to fruition as a result of demand from architects for this product. Rectangular sun louvre panels are the perfect accompaniment to today’s modern architecture and gives the end user the ability to set their scene and control the conditions

Blade choices:

120 Flush Panel | 200 Flush Panel | 125 Weatherboard | 180 Weatherboard | 150 Helena Bay | 95 Bella Vista | 95 Bella Vista Heavy | 135 Hi Span | 165 Hi Span | RL 300 Square | RL 450 Square | RL 600 Square | RL 300 Mitre | RL 450 Mitre | RL 600 Mitre

Solutions:

  • Sun Control
  • Aesthetics
  • Shade control
  • Privacy
  • Wind control
  • Shade
  • Spaces that respond to lifestyle
  • Adaptable outdoor space

Features:

  • 15 different sizes of Rectangular Sun Louvre Blades
  • When the blades are closed a smooth, weatherboard look is created
  • Made from aluminium and available in so many powder coat and anodised colours to blend with your home’s existing colour scheme or the bold face of a pop of colour.
  • Blades can open up to 180 degrees to enjoy the weather as required.
  • Can be motorised or hand operable
  • Blades can be end fixed, bracket fixed or both in vertical wall panels or horizontally overhead.
  • Fully engineered and specified worldwide by architects & certified for residential and commercial use

Benefits:

  • Sun Control
  • Weather control
  • Design aesthetic
  • Shade control
  • Privacy

Suitable for:

  • Closing off the sides of your deck.
  • Privacy control
  • Weather control
  • Adds style and functionality
  • Creates an outdoor room
  • The design suits all styles of homes whether part of a renovation or a new build

Click here for further technical information.

