One of the most requested additions in residential architecture is the creation of a functional, outdoor living area.

Constructed of high-quality aluminium Louvretec’s Opening Roof range is fully customised to match any architectural style, wind zone & your precise design requirements.

Choose from 10 styles of Opening Roofs including Louvretec’s Super Roof range and Retractable Opening Roof range. Opening Roofs create indoor outdoor flow, create more room in a home and provide a controllable outdoor living space.

Opening Roofs bring functionality, quality, aesthetic & lifestyle letting afternoons transition seamlessly in to long evenings. A Louvretec Opening Roof will provide a deck area with welcomed operable shade protection and atmosphere.

Louvretec’s award winning mechanisms are unique and distinguished by aesthetic and functional design, high quality and durability. Drive systems are hidden and geared for quiet, smooth rotation of the louvre blades that can open up to 180 degrees whilst ensuring a flawless operation.

Transcending trends, seasons & years Louvretec’s Opening Roof range provide a timeless design with a twist. Beautiful installations that stand the test of time, both aesthetically and durably holding significant appeal and regularly specified on architect’s own homes.

A Louvretec Opening Roof is the perfect addition to an outdoor area. Think open, think free, think beautiful.

Solutions:

Sun Control

More Space

High functioning spaces

Spaces that respond to lifestyle

Adaptable outdoor space

Best of both worlds – open spaces above when required, a sheltered haven when needed



Main Features:

New Retractable Opening Roof is now available. Blades retract back allowing the end user to enjoy open space above alternatively bringing the blades back in place when shelter is required

10 different styles of Opening Roof

Blades can open up to 180 degrees to enjoy the weather as required

Blades can be closed to create a comfortable, outdoor room – an extension of your home

Fully engineered and specified worldwide by architects

Can be motorised, controlled by a remote or app on your device or can be hand operable



Main Benefits:

Sun Control

Weather control

Design aesthetic

More space

Creates indoor outdoor flow



Suitable for:

By adding an Opening Closing Roof to your deck gives you control of your outdoor living. It will create a functional outdoor room in your home or building that lets you flow from space to space, door to outdoor the ability to be in the sun or shade, protection for wind, giving a home a variety of spaces. The design suits all styles of homes whether part of a renovation or a new build.

