Sun Louvres Airfoil Collection
Overview
Louvretec’s signature & original louvre range. The distinctive aero-foil winged look of this louvre collection combines functionality and style in one. Available in a range of widths starting from 70mm right through to 600mm wide.
Louvretec’s airfoil sun louvres provide rain, privacy & weather control, security and beautiful design aesthetics. Compatible with a range of sun Louvre Systems including motorised panels, hand operable louvre panels, end fixed panels & bracket fixed panels. Each project tailor made to match designer and end user requirement.
The range of airfoil sun louvre blades are compatible with an array of design considerations including motorised panels, hand operable panels, end fixed or bracket fixed panels. Create sun louvre panels for your home or building and enjoy sun, privacy and weather control and stunning design aesthetics.
Blade Choices:
70mm Mini Louvre | 90mm Midi Louvre | 150mm Midi Louvre | 120mm Airfoil Louvre | 180mm Airfoil Louvre | 200mm Maxi Louvre | 300mm Maxi Louvre | 600mm Maxi Louvre
Solutions:
- Aesthetic
- Security
- Durable. Made from aluminium
- Available in many powder coat and anodised colours to blend with your home’s existing colour scheme or the bold face of a pop of colour.
- Blades can open up to 180 degrees to enjoy the weather as required.
- Can be motorised or hand operable
- Blades can be end fixed, bracket fixed or both in vertical wall panels or horizontally overhead.
- Fully engineered and specified worldwide by architects & certified for residential and commercial use.
Suitable for:
- Adds style and functionality
- The design suits all styles of homes whether part of a renovation or a new build.
- Finishes off an outdoor space
- high functioning spaces
- spaces that respond to lifestyle
- Designed for Australia’s harsh environment
Main Features:
- Choose from eight different airfoil louvre blades starting at 70mm wide and going right up to 600mm wide with sizes in between.
- Airfoil sun louvres are versatile and can be motorised, hand operable, bracket or end fixed in to place.
- Suitable for residential and commercial use
- Elegant design
- Specified worldwide by architects
- Available Australia wide.
Benefits:
- Design aesthetic
- Defines spaces
- Compatible with Opening Roofs creating a functional outdoor room.
- Creates an outdoor room
Click here for further technical information.