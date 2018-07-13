Doric Ventus louvre
Louvres are the ideal window solution to creating an open functional living environment. Ventus louvres are manufactured using the highest quality materials and are rigorously tested to Australian Standards so you can be confident Ventus Louvres are designed to perform.
Overview
Ventus is designed in Australia to withstand the harshest of conditions.
Features & Benefits:
- Vent, the 100% Opening Advantage
- Ergonomic handle design
- Non-Scratch UV-stabilised powder coat
- Tested to meet AS4420 test methods & passes AS2047
- UV Stabilised state-of-the-art plastic components
- Sleek & elegant design when opened and closed
Downloads
Contact
Sydney Office 38 Redfern St1300 132 389
Townsville Office Unit 16/585 Ingham Road07 4779 5122
Brisbane Office Unit 1/90 Pritchard Rd1300 132 389
Adelaide Office Unit 2/52 Wodonga St1300 132 389
Melbourne Office Unit 1, 34-36 Deans Court1300 132 389
Perth Office 1 Modal Crescent1300 132 389