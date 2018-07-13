Logo
Doric Ventus louvre

Last Updated on 13 Jul 2018

Louvres are the ideal window solution to creating an open functional living environment. Ventus louvres are manufactured using the highest quality materials and are rigorously tested to Australian Standards so you can be confident Ventus Louvres are designed to perform.

Description

Louvres are the ideal window solution to creating an open functional living environment.

Ventus louvres are manufactured using the highest quality materials and are rigorously tested to Australian Standards so you can be confident Ventus Louvres are designed to perform.

Ventus is designed in Australia to withstand the harshest of conditions.

Features & Benefits:

  • Vent, the 100% Opening Advantage
  • Ergonomic handle design
  • Non-Scratch UV-stabilised powder coat
  • Tested to meet AS4420 test methods & passes AS2047
  • UV Stabilised state-of-the-art plastic components
  • Sleek & elegant design when opened and closed

DrawingBrochure

1.44 MB

Download
Display AddressWetherill Park, NSW

Sydney Office 38 Redfern St

1300 132 389
Display AddressMount St John, QLD

Townsville Office Unit 16/585 Ingham Road

07 4779 5122
Display AddressVirginia Queensland, QLD

Brisbane Office Unit 1/90 Pritchard Rd

1300 132 389
Display AddressBeverly, SA

Adelaide Office Unit 2/52 Wodonga St

1300 132 389
Display AddressDandenong South, VIC

Melbourne Office Unit 1, 34-36 Deans Court

1300 132 389
Display AddressCanning Vale, WA

Perth Office 1 Modal Crescent

1300 132 389
