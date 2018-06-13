Louvre Shutters
Last Updated on 13 Jun 2018
Close in the sides of your deck and create a comfortable outdoor room that is functional year round. Open your home up to the outdoors.
Overview
Shutting the world out with style.
Close in the sides of your deck and create a comfortable outdoor room that is functional year round. Open your home up to the outdoors. Create more space. Favourite family gathering space. Control the weather.
Solutions:
- Sun Control
- Privacy Control
- Security
- Wind control
- Weather control
- Adaptable outdoor space
- high functioning spaces
- spaces that respond to lifestyle
- Durable louvre infills designed for Australia’s harsh environment
Features:
- Large choice of aluminium louvre infills
- Choice of frame widths
- Variety of design options
- Hinged shutters
- Sliding shutters
- Bifolding shutters
- Louvre infills can be hand operable, motorised or fixed in place.
- Slidelock on louvre infills provides security
- Compatible with Louvretec Opening roofs
- Shutters are the perfect way to close in the sides of your deck to create a comfortable, outdoor room – an extension of your home.
- Fully engineered and specified worldwide by architects
- Available Australia wide
Benefits:
- Privacy Control
- Sun & Weather control
- Design aesthetic
- Defines spaces
- Closes of decks and is compatible with Opening Roofs creating a functional outdoor room
Suitable for:
Stylishly close off the sides of your deck, patio or verandah by adding Louvretec shutters instantly creating an outdoor room especially when combined with a Louvretec Opening Roof. Flow from space to space through your home. Our range of shutters gives you the ability to be in the sun or shade, protection for wind & gives a home a variety of spaces. Louvretec shutters suit all styles of homes whether part of a renovation or a new build and can be powder coated or anodised in so many colours.
