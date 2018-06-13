Shutting the world out with style.

Close in the sides of your deck and create a comfortable outdoor room that is functional year round. Open your home up to the outdoors. Create more space. Favourite family gathering space. Control the weather.

Solutions:

Sun Control

Privacy Control

Security

Wind control

Weather control

Adaptable outdoor space

high functioning spaces

spaces that respond to lifestyle

Durable louvre infills designed for Australia’s harsh environment



Features:

Large choice of aluminium louvre infills

Choice of frame widths

Variety of design options

Hinged shutters

Sliding shutters

Bifolding shutters

Louvre infills can be hand operable, motorised or fixed in place.

Slidelock on louvre infills provides security

Compatible with Louvretec Opening roofs

Shutters are the perfect way to close in the sides of your deck to create a comfortable, outdoor room – an extension of your home.

Fully engineered and specified worldwide by architects

Available Australia wide



Benefits:

Privacy Control

Sun & Weather control

Design aesthetic

Defines spaces

Closes of decks and is compatible with Opening Roofs creating a functional outdoor room



Suitable for:

Stylishly close off the sides of your deck, patio or verandah by adding Louvretec shutters instantly creating an outdoor room especially when combined with a Louvretec Opening Roof. Flow from space to space through your home. Our range of shutters gives you the ability to be in the sun or shade, protection for wind & gives a home a variety of spaces. Louvretec shutters suit all styles of homes whether part of a renovation or a new build and can be powder coated or anodised in so many colours.

