Lopi gas inserts for existing brick chimneys
The Lopi range of gas inserts allow for a conversion from an existing brick chimney into a gas fireplace with a Lopi gas insert.
The gas inserts are designed for a ease of installation into masonry with flexible flue and multiple face and finishing panels to fit the existing opening perfectly. The look can be finished with driftwood or stone-art or two types of traditional logs.
The range includes:
- DVL GS2
- DVS GS2