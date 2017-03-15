Logo
Lopi Fireplaces
Lopi Fireplaces
Lopi gas inserts for existing brick chimneys
Last Updated on 15 Mar 2017

The Lopi range of gas inserts allow for a conversion from an existing brick chimney into a gas fireplace with a Lopi gas insert.

Description

The Lopi range of gas inserts allow for a conversion from an exsisting brick chimney into a gas fireplace with a Lopi gas insert.

The gas inserts are designed for a ease of installation into masonry with flexible flue and multiple face and finishing panels to fit the existing opening perfectly. The look can be finished with driftwood or stone-art or two types of traditional logs.

The range includes:

  • DVL GS2
  • DVS GS2
Display AddressBella Vista, NSW

Unit 4, 16 Lexington Drive

1800 064 234
