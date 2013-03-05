Long Lasting Architectural Door Hardware and Door Furniture from Bellevue Architectural

Door Hardware products are available in a

variety of colours and finishes

PVD, Chrome and Brass door hardware

Polished Stainless Steel and Satin Nickel

Satin Chrome and Satin Stainless Steel

Bellevue’s Door Hardware and Door Furniture products can be used both internally and externally, they are suitable for a variety of applications including bathrooms, bedrooms and kitchens in residential and commercial buildings.Durable finishes such as:

Bellevue's Furniture and accessories are constructed from the highest quality materials

Quality of selection, the Olivari range are built to exacting standards and are considered to be industry leaders in their respective fields

Olivari has the new revolutionary Door Hardware Finish the SuperInox®

The new BioChrome® finish supplies an environmentally friendly chrome finish

The product range includes the Olivari Door Hardware, Kitchen and Cabinetware, Justor Spring Hinges, Door Hinges, Door Handles, Large Entry Door Pulls, Toilet Accessories, Bathroom Supplies and Bathroom Accessories.