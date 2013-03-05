Logo
Bellevue Architectural
Door Hardware and Furniture available from Bellevue Imports
Long Lasting Architectural Door Hardware and Door Furniture from Bellevue Architectural

Last Updated on 05 Mar 2013

Bellevue's door hardware and furniture products are manufactured for both indoor and outdoor applications.

Overview
Description
Bellevue’s Door Hardware and Door Furniture products can be used both internally and externally, they are suitable for a variety of applications including bathrooms, bedrooms and kitchens in residential and commercial buildings. Door Hardware products are available in a variety of colours and finishes Durable finishes such as:
  • PVD, Chrome and Brass door hardware
  • Polished Stainless Steel and Satin Nickel
  • Satin Chrome and Satin Stainless Steel

Bellevue's Furniture and accessories are constructed from the highest quality materials

  • Quality of selection, the Olivari range are built to exacting standards and are considered to be industry leaders in their respective fields
  • Olivari has the new revolutionary Door Hardware Finish the SuperInox®
  • The new BioChrome® finish supplies an environmentally friendly chrome finish
The product range includes the Olivari Door Hardware, Kitchen and Cabinetware, Justor Spring Hinges, Door Hinges, Door Handles, Large Entry Door Pulls, Toilet Accessories, Bathroom Supplies and Bathroom Accessories.
Downloads
DrawingBrochure
Bellevue Products- Brochure

30.41 MB

Download
Contact
Display AddressCaulfield, VIC

954 Glenhuntly Rd

1300 369 395
