Lockwood Elevation - Electric Window Control System
Last Updated on 24 Jan 2014
Lockwood’s Elevation® is an Electric Window Control System designed to control your windows with a touch of a button.
Overview
Lockwood’s Elevation® is an Electric Window Control System designed to control your windows with a touch of a button.With the touch pad controller and rain sensor, controlling multiple windows has never been so easy.
Electronic window control for commercial or residential buildings
- Elevation can be configured to reflect the unique layout of any home or commercial building but primarily used to control windows that are hard-to-reach
- Elevation caters for both awning and casement windows
- Control up to 30 windows individually or in grouped zones
- Elevation is easy to install with the flexibility of adding additional windows at a later stage
- Ultimate control is only a touch away with the option to instantly close all windows at once when leaving the house, or locking up for the night
- Corrosion resistant stainless steel chain provides smooth chain movement with 300mm chain opening
Elevation is a flexible solution that will suit multiple window systems and applications, including:
- Awning and casement windows
- High out of reach windows
- Conveniently open single or a group of windows
- Commercial buildings
- Residential buildings
Easy window control at the touch of a button
The Elevation touch pad provides simple control of your Elevation windows:
- The Elevation touch pad can control up to 30 Elevation window actuators, and can be programmed to control individual or groups of windows.
- The 3.5” touch screen display is easy to use, with simple 2 button touch to control a window
Intelligent rain sensor
The Elevation rain sensor means you need not worry about unpredictable weather:
- The Elevator rain sensor is triggered by rain to automatically close windows, and can also be configured to re-open to original position once rain has stopped.
- The rain sensor has the ability to differentiate between rain and dew with built in heating elements that dry up moisture build up