Lockwood Elevation - Electric Window Control System

Last Updated on 24 Jan 2014

Lockwood’s Elevation® is an Electric Window Control System designed to control your windows with a touch of a button.

Overview
Description

Lockwood’s Elevation® is an Electric Window Control System designed to control your windows with a touch of a button.With the touch pad controller and rain sensor, controlling multiple windows has never been so easy.

Electronic window control for commercial or residential buildings

  • Elevation can be configured to reflect the unique layout of any home or commercial building but primarily used to control windows that are hard-to-reach
  • Elevation caters for both awning and casement windows
  • Control up to 30 windows individually or in grouped zones
  • Elevation is easy to install with the flexibility of adding additional windows at a later stage
  • Ultimate control is only a touch away with the option to instantly close all windows at once when leaving the house, or locking up for the night
  • Corrosion resistant stainless steel chain provides smooth chain movement with 300mm chain opening
Applications

Elevation is a flexible solution that will suit multiple window systems and applications, including:

  • Awning and casement windows
  • High out of reach windows
  • Conveniently open single or a group of windows
  • Commercial buildings
  • Residential buildings

Easy window control at the touch of a button

The Elevation touch pad provides simple control of your Elevation windows:

  • The Elevation touch pad can control up to 30 Elevation window actuators, and can be programmed to control individual or groups of windows.
  • The 3.5” touch screen display is easy to use, with simple 2 button touch to control a window

Intelligent rain sensor

The Elevation rain sensor means you need not worry about unpredictable weather:

  • The Elevator rain sensor is triggered by rain to automatically close windows, and can also be configured to re-open to original position once rain has stopped.
  • The rain sensor has the ability to differentiate between rain and dew with built in heating elements that dry up moisture build up

Contact
Display AddressOakleigh, NSW

Head Office 235 Huntingdale Road

1300 562 587
