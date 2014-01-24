Lockwood Elevation - Electric Window Control System

Lockwood’s Elevation® is an Electric Window Control System designed to control your windows with a touch of a button.With the touch pad controller and rain sensor, controlling multiple windows has never been so easy.

Electronic window control for commercial or residential buildings

Elevation can be configured to reflect the unique layout of any home or commercial building but primarily used to control windows that are hard-to-reach

Elevation caters for both awning and casement windows

Control up to 30 windows individually or in grouped zones

Elevation is easy to install with the flexibility of adding additional windows at a later stage

Ultimate control is only a touch away with the option to instantly close all windows at once when leaving the house, or locking up for the night

Corrosion resistant stainless steel chain provides smooth chain movement with 300mm chain opening

Applications

Elevation is a flexible solution that will suit multiple window systems and applications, including:

Awning and casement windows

High out of reach windows

Conveniently open single or a group of windows

Commercial buildings

Residential buildings

Easy window control at the touch of a button

The Elevation touch pad provides simple control of your Elevation windows:



The Elevation touch pad can control up to 30 Elevation window actuators, and can be programmed to control individual or groups of windows.

The 3.5” touch screen display is easy to use, with simple 2 button touch to control a window

Intelligent rain sensor

The Elevation rain sensor means you need not worry about unpredictable weather:

