Lockset Accessories
Last Updated on 04 May 2015
Overview
Description
With Madinoz’s extensive range of Lock Set and door accessories adding the last stylish touches to your door is easy. Designed to match with the Lever Sets, also available from Madinoz, each one is made from stainless steel and available in many finish options.
Product features include
- 316 Grade Stainless Steel
- Green Star Rated "A" Level GECA certification
- High Durability with Concealed Fixings
- Powdercoat & Custom Finishes Available on Request
Designed to suit every door lock need as well functionality and practicality, Madinoz’s Lock Set accessories are the ideal products.
Contact
Display AddressCromer, NSW
21 Orlando Rd02 9939 2007