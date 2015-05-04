Lockset Accessories

With Madinoz’s extensive range of Lock Set and door accessories adding the last stylish touches to your door is easy. Designed to match with the Lever Sets, also available from Madinoz, each one is made from stainless steel and available in many finish options.

Product features include

316 Grade Stainless Steel

Green Star Rated "A" Level GECA certification

High Durability with Concealed Fixings

Powdercoat & Custom Finishes Available on Request

Designed to suit every door lock need as well functionality and practicality, Madinoz’s Lock Set accessories are the ideal products.