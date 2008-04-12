Lockers and Bench Seating from Interloc Lockers

Interloc Lockers manufacture, supply and install a range of Lockers, Bench Seating and Accessories.



Robust, high performance lockers

The Interloc range includes:

Timber Laminate Custom Lockers

Steel

Graffiti resistant options

Mini Lockers

Metal Lockers

Plastic Lockers

High quality bench seating

Integrated Seating and Ottoman Seating

Freestanding Bench Seats (with or without hanging frame)

Beam Seating

A wide range of accessories are available for lockers and benches including water resistant plinth base, business card holders, brochure holders, sloping tops, Coat Hangers, Labels and Tags, wall mounted hook rails and personal mirrors .

Superior lockers and bench seating

Interloc Lockers is Australia's largest manufacturer of timber lockers, metal lockers, graffiti resistant lockers, bench seating and accessories for locker and change rooms

Interloc Lockers provide an obligation free design and quotation to demonstrate how they provide members and guests the highest quality change room facilities, using only quality materials and the lastest in locking technology

Interloc products are ideal for fitness facilities, schools, universities, commercial offices, hospitals, hotels and other hospitality requirements

Lockers in a wide range of materials and sizes

Timber Laminate: Standard Sizes, 1800mm high (on 110mm high plinth base) x 300/400mm wide x 500mm deep

Standard Sizes, 1800mm high (on 110mm high plinth base) x 300/400mm wide x 500mm deep Steel Lockers: 1800mm high x 370mm wide x 450mm deep

1800mm high x 370mm wide x 450mm deep Plastic lockers: 450/900mm high x 320mm wide x 400mm deep (stacked in a wide range of configurations).

All units can be sized to suit, as Interloc manufacture all lockers based on each project. Laminate colours can be selected from either the Laminex or Formica Range.