Locally made outdoor awnings

Whether you’re looking for designer awnings for your business or regular outdoor awnings for your patio, ABC Blinds has got you covered. Our external blinds and awnings have been designed with local homes in mind to ensure everyone has a sheltered and private alfresco area to enjoy.

Retractable awnings:

These awnings are also known as folding arm awnings for their ability to fold away when not in use. The retractable canopy is perfect for installation over verandas or pools, as it provides shade from intense summer sun.

Auto awnings:

This style of outside awning is fixed as a secondary cover over exterior windows. With these alfresco awnings installed, sun will be reflected away from your windows to reduce indoor temperatures. When cooler weather comes around, they can also be easily rolled up to enjoy the sunlight.

Pivot arm awning:

If you require a heavy-duty solution to awnings, these adjustable awnings are the perfect choice. Pivot arm awnings allow you to move the system closer or further away from the window to achieve your desired levels of airflow and light.

Canvas awnings:

Enjoy year-round protection from the sun with stylish and practical canvas awnings installed over your windows. Available in a wide range of colours.