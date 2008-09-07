Local and Imported Designer Bathroomware Products from Just Bathroomware
Last Updated on 07 Sep 2008
Supplies top quality bathroomware and bathroom products from internationally acclaimed designers and brands
Overview
Description
Just Bathroomware
Established in 1997, Sydney’s leading retail specialist of quality bathroom accessories and products.
Just Bathroomware features
Just Bathroomware supply a range of bathroomware products from the latest designers of basins, bathroom tapware, baths and spas, toilet suites and accessories including:
Just Bathroomware showrooms display an enviable collection of bathroom products from internationally renowned architects and designers such as Philippe Starck, Alessi, Norman Foster, Sieger Design and Antonio Citterio, to create great bathrooms with a unique and individual appeal.
Established in 1997, Sydney’s leading retail specialist of quality bathroom accessories and products.
Just Bathroomware features
- 15 years Bathroomware Industry Experience and Expertise
- Only deal with reputable Companies of quality imported and local brands
- All products carry Manufacturers Warranty
- Products are WELS and Australian Standard approved
- Service strength rests with our Staffs technical and comprehensive product knowledge
- We provide our Clients with personalised design solutions to translate their bathroom ideas and budget to a stunning showcase or intimate sanctuary
- Two Sydney showrooms located at Drummoyne and Crows Nest
Just Bathroomware supply a range of bathroomware products from the latest designers of basins, bathroom tapware, baths and spas, toilet suites and accessories including:
- Duravit
- Villeroy and Boch
- Tece
- Parisi
- Kaldewei
- Geberit
- Hansa
- Hansgrohe
- Grohe
- Paco Jaanson
- Brodware
- Accent
- Gessi
- Dornbracht
- Valsir
- Bette
- Caroma and more
Just Bathroomware showrooms display an enviable collection of bathroom products from internationally renowned architects and designers such as Philippe Starck, Alessi, Norman Foster, Sieger Design and Antonio Citterio, to create great bathrooms with a unique and individual appeal.
Downloads
Brochure
Cabrits Bath by Victoria + Albert
276.87 KB
Brochure
City Collection by Brodware
1.08 MB
Brochure
Dial Toilet Suite by Parisi
498.21 KB
Brochure
Hansgrohe Metris Tapware
946.91 KB
Brochure
Hangrohe Metris, Talis & Raindance Classic
730.11 KB
Brochure
Hansgrohe World of Styles
730.11 KB
Brochure
KALDEWEI Centro Duo Bath Brochure
317.31 KB
Brochure
NEU ENGLAND TAPWARE by BRODWARE
646.75 KB
Brochure
Subway Brochure by Villeroy & Boch
4.04 MB
Contact
Display AddressDrummoyne, NSW
148 Victoria Rd02 9719 3000
Postal AddressCrows Nest, NSW
115 Alexander St02 9719 3000
Postal AddressBundall, QLD
88 Upton Street02 9719 3000