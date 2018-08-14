LiteCon eco slabs – Lightweight concrete solutions
Strong lightweight concrete eco slabs, manufactured as ridged or flat in a range of sizes.
Overview
Description
Chelmstone LiteCon slabs are grey concrete and are made of 75% recycled materials making them an environmentally sustainable product.
Strong, Fibre Reinforced lightweight concrete – Features include:
- Grey concrete
- Environmentally sustainable with 75% recycled materials
- Range of sizes: 400 to 900mm in a range of widths and thicknesses
- Flat or ridged options
- Fibre Reinforced: ensuring durability and longevity
- Compression strength: 30 MPA
- Ideal for:
- Air-conditioning bases
- Pool pumps & filters
- Irrigation pumps
- Gas bottles
- Hot water systems
- Generators
- Podium and balcony paving
- Plumbing code AS/NZ3500.4 compliant