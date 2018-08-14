Logo
LiteCon eco slabs – Lightweight concrete solutions
Last Updated on 14 Aug 2018

Strong lightweight concrete eco slabs, manufactured as ridged or flat in a range of sizes.

Overview
Description

Strong lightweight concrete eco slabs, manufactured as ridged or flat in a range of sizes.

Chelmstone LiteCon slabs are grey concrete and are made of 75% recycled materials making them an environmentally sustainable product.

Strong, Fibre Reinforced lightweight concrete – Features include:

  • Grey concrete
  • Environmentally sustainable with 75% recycled materials
  • Range of sizes: 400 to 900mm in a range of widths and thicknesses
  • Flat or ridged options
  • Fibre Reinforced: ensuring durability and longevity
  • Compression strength: 30 MPA
  • Ridged or flat options
  • Ideal for:
    - Air-conditioning bases
    - Pool pumps & filters
    - Irrigation pumps
    - Gas bottles
    - Hot water systems
    - Generators
    - Podium and balcony paving
  • Plumbing code AS/NZ3500.4 compliant

Downloads
DrawingBrochure

2.97 MB

Download
Contact
Display AddressSumner Park, QLD

10 Neon St

07 3279 3177
