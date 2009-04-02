Liquid Process Analysers from Alvi Technologies

Liquid Process Analysers



pH

ORP

Conductivity

Dissolved Oxygen

Features of the Stratos® Pro Liquid Process Analysers

Devices support both conventional analog as well as digital ISM sensors and contactless digital sensors

New industry design to be used for applications even under the harshest of ambient conditions

Fully encapsulated and protected in shatter-proof and corrosion-resistant plastic enclosure with outdoor approval rating

Wide range of reliable functions for 4- and 2-wire devices

Benefits of the Stratos® Pro Liquid Process Analysers -

Extremely robust, UV-resistant IP 67 molded enclosure

High-contrast widescreen display with color-guided backlighting

Protective pane made of safety glass

Intuitive operation with easy-to-understand icons and continuously running plain-text ticker line

Logbook (200 entries)

HART communication

Wireless service interface (not necessary to open the enclosure)

Two current outputs

Two parameter sets

Two digital inputs – external HOLD release – external parameter set selection

One analog input (4 – 20 mA) e.g. for external pressure compensation

Automatic sensor identification

Sensor diagnostic with wear indication, remaining lifetime, CIP/SIP counter, and adaptive calibration timer

Operation in hazardous areas (explosion-protected for gas and dust) 4-wire: Zone 2 (FM, CSA Class I, Div. 2) 2-wire: Zone 1 (FM, CSA Class I, Div. 1)

Wall, post/pipe, or panel mounting

3 year warranty

The Stratus® Pro Liquid Analysers are the new ground-breaking process analysers for the measure of: