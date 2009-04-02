Liquid Process Analysers from Alvi Technologies
Liquid Process Analysers are extremely sturdy and hard wearing, and can measure pH, oxygen levels, ORP and conductivity.
Overview
Description
Liquid Process Analysers
The Stratus® Pro Liquid Analysers are the new ground-breaking process analysers for the measure of:
- pH
- ORP
- Conductivity
- Dissolved Oxygen
- Devices support both conventional analog as well as digital ISM sensors and contactless digital sensors
- New industry design to be used for applications even under the harshest of ambient conditions
- Fully encapsulated and protected in shatter-proof and corrosion-resistant plastic enclosure with outdoor approval rating
- Wide range of reliable functions for 4- and 2-wire devices
- Extremely robust, UV-resistant IP 67 molded enclosure
- High-contrast widescreen display with color-guided backlighting
- Protective pane made of safety glass
- Intuitive operation with easy-to-understand icons and continuously running plain-text ticker line
- Logbook (200 entries)
- HART communication
- Wireless service interface (not necessary to open the enclosure)
- Two current outputs
- Two parameter sets
- Two digital inputs – external HOLD release – external parameter set selection
- One analog input (4 – 20 mA) e.g. for external pressure compensation
- Automatic sensor identification
- Sensor diagnostic with wear indication, remaining lifetime, CIP/SIP counter, and adaptive calibration timer
- Operation in hazardous areas (explosion-protected for gas and dust)
- 4-wire: Zone 2 (FM, CSA Class I, Div. 2)
- 2-wire: Zone 1 (FM, CSA Class I, Div. 1)
- Wall, post/pipe, or panel mounting
- 3 year warranty