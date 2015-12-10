A specialty finish unique to Porter’s Paints, the Liquid Iron and Instant Rust range offers an instant rusted effect on any paintable surface. Instant aging and a rustic finish is easy to achieve with these easy to use products.

Ideal for both interior and exterior on the following materials:

Plasterboard

Plaster

Wood

Plastic

Metal

Papier maché

Masonry

Previously painted surfaces

Using a standard black or white iron base, the range offers the following colours:

Liquid iron and instant rust

Liquid iron

White iron and instant rust

White iron

Widely used to add individuality and a hint of theatre to all suitable surfaces, Liquid Iron contains 41g/L VOC. A premium grade, low odour with minimal environmental impact- Porter’s Liquid Iron & Instant Rust is the ideal product for instant aging and rustic style.