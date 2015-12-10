Liquid Iron & Instant Rust
A specialty finish unique to Porter’s Paints, the Liquid Iron and Instant Rust range offers an instant rusted effect on any paintable surface.
Overview
Ideal for both interior and exterior on the following materials:
- Plasterboard
- Plaster
- Wood
- Plastic
- Metal
- Papier maché
- Masonry
- Previously painted surfaces
Using a standard black or white iron base, the range offers the following colours:
- Liquid iron and instant rust
- Liquid iron
- White iron and instant rust
- White iron
Widely used to add individuality and a hint of theatre to all suitable surfaces, Liquid Iron contains 41g/L VOC. A premium grade, low odour with minimal environmental impact- Porter’s Liquid Iron & Instant Rust is the ideal product for instant aging and rustic style.
