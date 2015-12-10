Logo
Liquid Iron & Instant Rust
Last Updated on 10 Dec 2015

A specialty finish unique to Porter’s Paints, the Liquid Iron and Instant Rust range offers an instant rusted effect on any paintable surface.

Overview
Description

A specialty finish unique to Porter’s Paints, the Liquid Iron and Instant Rust range offers an instant rusted effect on any paintable surface. Instant aging and a rustic finish is easy to achieve with these easy to use products.

Ideal for both interior and exterior on the following materials:

  • Plasterboard
  • Plaster
  • Wood
  • Plastic
  • Metal
  • Papier maché
  • Masonry
  • Previously painted surfaces

Using a standard black or white iron base, the range offers the following colours:

  • Liquid iron and instant rust
  • Liquid iron
  • White iron and instant rust
  • White iron

Widely used to add individuality and a hint of theatre to all suitable surfaces, Liquid Iron contains 41g/L VOC. A premium grade, low odour with minimal environmental impact- Porter’s Liquid Iron & Instant Rust is the ideal product for instant aging and rustic style.

Contact
Display AddressWaterloo, NSW

895 Bourke St

02 9698 5322
Postal AddressBrisbane, QLD

02 9698 5322
Postal AddressGold Coast, QLD

02 9698 5322
Postal AddressVIC

02 9698 5322
