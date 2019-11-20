A versatile extruded aluminium profile, available in system kits to be assembled for ceiling or suspension installation, to draw infinite shapes in space. Designed and manufactured by Italy's leading lighting innovators Luciferos.

The File Flex asymmetrical section is designed to achieve unique lighting effects while ensuring optimal illumination levels.

The linear led source is screened by a flexible opal extruded silicone diffuser that can seamlessly create a rounded corner, allowing for unlimited potential for creating a unique lighting sculpture for any space.

The system allows the use of blind modules, multi-optic from a choice of the Leva series or adjustable spot lights from the Spot Focus series, diameters 26mm and 36mm.