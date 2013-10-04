Light without Limits: Meet the D900+ LED downlight by Brightgreen

Premium LED lighting company Brightgreen presents the D900+ LED downlight — the world’s most versatile LED downlight.

Winner of a Sydney Design Award, a Melbourne Design Award and a Good Design Award, Brightgreen’s flagship design, the D900+ LED downlight offers limitless creative opportunities.

Beginning life as an evolution of the award-winning D900 Classic downlight – the world’s first 50W halogen equivalent LED downlight – the D900+ is the culmination of superior componentry, expert engineering and extensive research into the needs of today’s market. As a result, the D900+ has become the most coveted model in the Brightgreen product family, giving you superior lighting and unbeatable versatility.

Install the D900+ trimless for a seamless look, or choose to add one of our easy-to-use twist-on, twist-off fascias to achieve a style that complements your interior

The unique fascia system allows you to change the look of the D900+ at any point during its 70,000-hour lifetime, preventing the need for the light’s replacement

Airtight universal gimballing allows you to angle the beam in any direction without compromising insulation

Up to 1075 lumens of Tru-Colour light ensures that colour and design features are illuminated in dazzling detail, bringing interiors to life

Additional Brightgreen benefits include:

7 year warranty for the luminaire, 5 year warranty for the driver

Dimmer compatible (3-100%)

Available in 3000K warm light and 5000K cool light.

Available in 45˚ and 55˚ round beam angles.

98% recyclable

Find out more about Brightgreen’s warranty extensions where, for a limited time only, you can get 10yrs of warranty coverage on the D900+.

To see the complete range of fascias and to find your nearest stockist, visit Brightgreen.com.