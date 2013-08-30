Light Coloured Laminated Timber Beams for Residential and Commercial Applications
The Hyne Beam 18 is a Victorian Ash Glu-laminated timber for residential and commercial applications.
Overview
Description
Versatile timber beams for design applications
- Its light colour makes it ideal for internal exposed situations
- Creates a warmth and ambiance
- Also available as structural grade for applications where appearance is unimportant
- Tasmanian Oak
- Produced from renewable resources
- Custom sizes available