Light coloured timber beams for internal exposed situations
Light Coloured Laminated Timber Beams for Residential and Commercial Applications

Last Updated on 30 Aug 2013

The Hyne Beam 18 is a Victorian Ash Glu-laminated timber for residential and commercial applications.

Overview
Description
Versatile timber beams for design applications
  • Its light colour makes it ideal for internal exposed situations
  • Creates a warmth and ambiance
  • Also available as structural grade for applications where appearance is unimportant
  • Tasmanian Oak
  • Produced from renewable resources
  • Custom sizes available
Downloads
DrawingBrochure

254.05 KB

Download
Contact
Display AddressMaryborough, QLD

160 Kent St

07 4121 1211
