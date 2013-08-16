Life Safety Doors from Pyropanel Develoments
Last Updated on 16 Aug 2013
Comply with the Building Code of Australia for Smoke Doors when fitted with smoke seals (Specification C3.4)
Overview
Description
Life Safety Doors (LSD’s) are doorsets which have smoke leakage certification as tested to AS1530.7 and which may also have certified fire ratings to AS1530.4. In recent years the demand for "smoke doors" has increased, largely due to the proliferation of fire engineered buildings. In many cases, the doorset required by the Fire Engineer's design calls for both smoke and fire resistance. Only Life Safety Doors offer a tested and certified solution for smoke and smoke/fire applications in both single and pair door combinations.
Features of Pyropanel LSDs:
Optional features of Pyropanel LSD's:
Features of Pyropanel LSDs:
- Available in singles and pairs
- 3 fire resistance levels
- 3 certified smoke resistance levels
- Available in either Exposed or Consealed seal arrangements
- Tested and certified Acoutic Ratings from 27 - 30Rw
- Metal or timber frames to suit up to 1 hour fire resistance
- Lighter than most common "Solid Core Doors"Non-timber, renewable resource core system, especially suited to "Green Projects"
- Fully tagged for both FRL and Smoke Resistance Levels for easy inclusion in essential services log books
Optional features of Pyropanel LSD's:
- MDF, Ply or Laminate facings
- Solid hardwood frames
- Steel frames
- Vision panels - 300x200 or 600x1000mm
- Kick panels of 1.2mm Stainless Steel to selected height
- Euroseal frame profile
- Pre-hung assembly available