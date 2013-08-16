Life Safety Doors from Pyropanel Develoments

Features of Pyropanel LSDs:

Available in singles and pairs

3 fire resistance levels

3 certified smoke resistance levels

Available in either Exposed or Consealed seal arrangements

Tested and certified Acoutic Ratings from 27 - 30Rw

Metal or timber frames to suit up to 1 hour fire resistance

Lighter than most common "Solid Core Doors"Non-timber, renewable resource core system, especially suited to "Green Projects"

Fully tagged for both FRL and Smoke Resistance Levels for easy inclusion in essential services log books

Optional features of Pyropanel LSD's:

MDF, Ply or Laminate facings

Solid hardwood frames

Steel frames

Vision panels - 300x200 or 600x1000mm

Kick panels of 1.2mm Stainless Steel to selected height

Euroseal frame profile

Pre-hung assembly available

(LSD’s) are doorsets which have smoke leakage certification as tested to AS1530.7 and which may also have certified fire ratings to AS1530.4. In recent years the demand for "smoke doors" has increased, largely due to the proliferation of fire engineered buildings. In many cases, the doorset required by the Fire Engineer's design calls for both smoke and fire resistance. Only Life Safety Doors offer a tested and certified solution for smoke and smoke/fire applications in both single and pair door combinations.All Pyropanel Fire Doors comply with the deemed to satisfy provisions of the Building Code of Australia for Smoke Doors when fitted with smoke seals (Specification C3.4). However, only Life Safety Doors provide guaranteed smoke resistance. Designers are now able to choose doorset models which offer 0, 30, or 60 minute fire resistance PLUS tested smoke leakage rates to AS1530.7 or the requirements of the Building Code of Australia 2004, Specification C3.4, so known (tested) data can be inserted in to the Fire Engineering model resulting in a higher level of confidence in the final design. The selected doorset can be inserted by model number by the Fire Engineer, resulting in the correct type of door leaf, frame and seals being installed during construction.