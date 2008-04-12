Logo
Shelving, Furniture, and Display and Storage Solutions
Library Shelving, Displays and Storage Solutions from Raeco’s Experienced Consulting Team

Last Updated on 12 Apr 2008

Raeco’s Library Solutions include design services for a customized layout, including shelving, furniture, storage and computer solutions.

Overview
Description

With over 50 years experience as the leading supplier to the library and information industry, Raeco is dedicated to creating quality learning centers of the future.

Raeco provides complete solutions which include library shelving, furniture and display options to create the look and feel you envisage, whilst you benefit from a minimum of suppliers and cost effective solutions without limiting your options.

Leave nothing to chance by creating a partnership with Raeco, the company that knows libraries.

Complete library display systems Raeco has been an active player in changing library landscape designs in Australia and nearby countries for 50 years. Our library display, storage and shelving range includes:

  • Furniture
  • Display and Storage Solutions
  • Shelving Configurations
  • Children and Young Adult Areas
  • Reading Areas
  • Audio Visual Display
  • Study and Internet Solutions
  • Book Return Systems
  • Foyer Displays
  • Advice on library layout and in house design for circulation desks
Applications of Raeco's Library Interior Design Products Backed by an experienced consulting team represented across Australia, we encourage you to take advantage of our expertise for a seamless integration of consultation, design, manufacture and implementation for all library display, shelving and storage projects large or small.

Customised library landscape designs

  • Expertise: Raeco will take the frustration and time out of your new or redesigned library with:
    • Library shelving and general layout and design
    • Customised solutions in shelving, furniture and display or select from their comprehensive catalogued range
    • Australian designed and manufactured shelving
  • Resources: In addition to Raeco's personalised services, they offer a wide range of resources to help with your decision making
  • Raeco's Ideas CD is a source of inspiration with many examples of innovative designs and layouts
  • Raeco's Project Partner covers the scope of Raeco products and services available to you
  • Raeco's support will make your journey with library and furniture design and library layout a pleasurable experience
Raeco is a Quality Endorsed Company and complies with the requirements of AS/NZS ISO 9001:2008, Certificate QEC 24421.

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
Raeco Lookbook

4.58 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Why choose Raeco shelving?

440.78 KB

Download
Contact
Display AddressScoresby, VIC

75 Rushdale St

1300 727 231
Postal AddressScoresby, VIC

75 Rushdale St

1300 727 231
