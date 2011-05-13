Library Furniture from Raeco

Raeco offer a wide range of library furniture including seating and tables as well as children’s furniture.

Library Furniture

Raeco have a wide range of library furniture to suit the needs of Australian libraries including

Schools

Public libraries

Tertiary institutions

as well as law, health and toy libraries

High quality commercial grade library furniture

The Raeco range includes quality commercial grade furniture to suit the specific needs of libraries. Other benefits include:

Library furniture available for both adult and children's requirements

Diverse range of colours and style to suit existing or planned interior styles and to enhance childrens spaces

High quality, durable design

Raeco have over 50 years experience in libraries, and are dedicated to creating quality learning centres of the future.