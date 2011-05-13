Logo
Raeco offers a stylish range of library furniture
Library Furniture from Raeco

Last Updated on 13 May 2011

A wide range of library furniture to suit a variety of needs

Overview
Description

Raeco offer a wide range of library furniture including seating and tables as well as children’s furniture.

Library Furniture

Raeco have a wide range of library furniture to suit the needs of Australian libraries including

  • Schools
  • Public libraries
  • Tertiary institutions
  • as well as law, health and toy libraries

High quality commercial grade library furniture

The Raeco range includes quality commercial grade furniture to suit the specific needs of libraries. Other benefits include:

  • Library furniture available for both adult and children's requirements
  • Diverse range of colours and style to suit existing or planned interior styles and to enhance childrens spaces
  • High quality, durable design

Raeco have over 50 years experience in libraries, and are dedicated to creating quality learning centres of the future.

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
Why Choose Raeco?

440.78 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Raeco Lookbook

4.58 MB

Download
Contact
