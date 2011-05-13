Library Furniture from Raeco
Last Updated on 13 May 2011
A wide range of library furniture to suit a variety of needs
Overview
Description
Raeco offer a wide range of library furniture including seating and tables as well as children’s furniture.
Library Furniture
Raeco have a wide range of library furniture to suit the needs of Australian libraries including
- Schools
- Public libraries
- Tertiary institutions
- as well as law, health and toy libraries
High quality commercial grade library furniture
The Raeco range includes quality commercial grade furniture to suit the specific needs of libraries. Other benefits include:
- Library furniture available for both adult and children's requirements
- Diverse range of colours and style to suit existing or planned interior styles and to enhance childrens spaces
- High quality, durable design
Raeco have over 50 years experience in libraries, and are dedicated to creating quality learning centres of the future.
Contact
Display AddressScoresby, VIC
75 Rushdale St1300 727 231
Postal AddressScoresby, VIC
75 Rushdale St1300 727 231