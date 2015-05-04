Lever Sets Stainless Steel Range

Produced from the highest quality steel the Lever Set ranges available from Madinoz are premium quality door products.

Available in the following four stylish ranges

Coastal Lever Sets

Urban Lever Sets

Vision Lever Sets

Lockset/ Door Accessories

For elegant and stylish door handles, the natural choice for architects and builders alike are the Lever Sets from Madinoz.

Features of the Lever Sets

Made from 316 grade stainless steel

Suitable for both interior and exterior applications

Suitable for both commercial and residential applications

Made for lifelong use with endless appeal

Stylish designs

Also available with optional privacy lock

With so many stylish designs to choose form, the Lever Sets from Madinoz are durable with eye catching designs sure to suit every need.