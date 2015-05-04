Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
Supplier Image
Madinoz
View Supplier
Contact Supplier
Square Rose
Round Rose
Square Rose Provacy
Round Rose Privacy
Square Rose
Round Rose
Square Rose Provacy
Round Rose Privacy

Lever Sets Stainless Steel Range

Last Updated on 04 May 2015

​Produced from the highest quality steel the Lever Set ranges available from Madinoz are premium quality door products.

Overview
Description

Produced from the highest quality steel the Lever Set ranges available from Madinoz are premium quality door products.

Available in the following four stylish ranges

  • Coastal Lever Sets
  • Urban Lever Sets
  • Vision Lever Sets
  • Lockset/ Door Accessories

For elegant and stylish door handles, the natural choice for architects and builders alike are the Lever Sets from Madinoz.

Features of the Lever Sets

  • Made from 316 grade stainless steel
  • Suitable for both interior and exterior applications
  • Suitable for both commercial and residential applications
  • Made for lifelong use with endless appeal
  • Stylish designs
  • Also available with optional privacy lock

With so many stylish designs to choose form, the Lever Sets from Madinoz are durable with eye catching designs sure to suit every need.

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
Lever Set Brochure

6.33 MB

Download
Contact
Display AddressQueanbeyan, ACT

Aluform Interiors 19 Carrington Stree

Display AddressAlexandria, NSW

Access Speciality Hardware 7 Bradford Street

Display AddressByron Bay, NSW

Byron Bay Building Materials 1 Grevillea Street

Display AddressCammeray, NSW

Style Finish, Shop 1, Abott Lane

Display AddressCromer, NSW

21 Orlando Rd

02 9939 2007
Display AddressPeakhurst, NSW

Hardware & General 107-109 Boundary Road

Display AddressWilloughby, NSW

Keeler Hardware 184 High Street

Display AddressMaroochydore, QLD

Abel Locksmiths 17-19 Beach Road

Display AddressWindsor, QLD

Bretts Hardware 142 Newmarket Road

Display AddressHindmarsh, SA

Architectural Hardware & Doors 259 Port Road

Display AddressHindmarsh, SA

Access Hardware (S.A.) Pty Ltd 20 Manton Street

Display AddressWayville, SA

Woodpend Hardware 61 Goodwood Road

Display AddressHobart, TAS

Access Hardware (TAS) Pty Ltd 21 Brisbane Street

Display AddressMornington, VIC

Handleworks 7/11 Satu Way

Display AddressNorth Melbourne, VIC

Access Hardware Pty Ltd 74/92 Gracie Street

Display AddressSouth Geelong, VIC

Detail Door Hardware, 143 Fyans Street

Display AddressBusselton, WA

Door Hardware Solutions Unit 3 Home Depot Strelly St

Display AddressMaddington, WA

Barretts Architectural Products 1/11 Alloa Road

Display AddressOsborne Park, WA

Parker Black & Forrest 1/15 Carbon Court

Display AddressOsborne Park, WA

Architectural Design H/W 13/50 Howe Street

Display AddressOsborne Park, WA

Barnetts Architectural Hardware 8/9 Sundercombe Street

Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap