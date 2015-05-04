Lever Sets Stainless Steel Range
Last Updated on 04 May 2015
Produced from the highest quality steel the Lever Set ranges available from Madinoz are premium quality door products.
Overview
Description
Produced from the highest quality steel the Lever Set ranges available from Madinoz are premium quality door products.
Available in the following four stylish ranges
- Coastal Lever Sets
- Urban Lever Sets
- Vision Lever Sets
- Lockset/ Door Accessories
For elegant and stylish door handles, the natural choice for architects and builders alike are the Lever Sets from Madinoz.
Features of the Lever Sets
- Made from 316 grade stainless steel
- Suitable for both interior and exterior applications
- Suitable for both commercial and residential applications
- Made for lifelong use with endless appeal
- Stylish designs
- Also available with optional privacy lock
With so many stylish designs to choose form, the Lever Sets from Madinoz are durable with eye catching designs sure to suit every need.
Downloads
Contact
Display AddressCromer, NSW
21 Orlando Rd02 9939 2007