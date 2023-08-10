Enhance your custom house number or plaque with our made-to-order letterbox plates, crafted in Australia from 8mm thick premium aluminium. Available in two sizes (350mm W x 200 H, or 400mm W x 165mm H) and four powder coat finishes (matt black, white, gold, or silver), these plates are designed for flush mounting, ensuring a timeless and sophisticated look. Made in Melbourne with high-quality craftsmanship, they come with fixing rods and a 25-year guarantee, perfectly matching your unique style.