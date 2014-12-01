Legacy Luxury Vinyl Plank Flooring
Authenticity and durability are achieved through the Legacy Luxury Vinyl Plank Flooring.
Overview
Authenticity and durability are achieved through the Legacy Luxury Vinyl Plank Flooring. Made with reinforced fibreglass, installation is simple and the product has an enhanced stability.
Due to the product being vinyl, there is no harm to forests or any timber products
- Water and stain resistance
- 100% recyclable
- Installation via a Click System
- Dimensions 1210 x 180 x 5mm
With a brushed matt finish, the Legacy Luxury Vinyl Plank Flooring has a slip resistance of R10 and sound resistance
- 5mm Planks with micro bevelled edge
- 0.5mm Wear Layer
- Lifetime Structural Warranty
- 20 Years Domestic Wear Warranty
Made suitable for indoor usage only it can be installed over the top of
- Concrete
- Timber
- Ceramic tiles
- Terrazzo
With a 100% level surface, the product can be easily installed for a luxurious and quality flooring product.
