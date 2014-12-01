Logo
​Legacy Luxury Vinyl Plank Flooring

Last Updated on 01 Dec 2014

Authenticity and durability are achieved through the Legacy Luxury Vinyl Plank Flooring.

Overview
Description

Authenticity and durability are achieved through the Legacy Luxury Vinyl Plank Flooring. Made with reinforced fibreglass, installation is simple and the product has an enhanced stability.

Due to the product being vinyl, there is no harm to forests or any timber products

  • Water and stain resistance
  • 100% recyclable
  • Installation via a Click System
  • Dimensions 1210 x 180 x 5mm

With a brushed matt finish, the Legacy Luxury Vinyl Plank Flooring has a slip resistance of R10 and sound resistance

  • 5mm Planks with micro bevelled edge
  • 0.5mm Wear Layer
  • Lifetime Structural Warranty
  • 20 Years Domestic Wear Warranty

Made suitable for indoor usage only it can be installed over the top of

  • Concrete
  • Timber
  • Ceramic tiles
  • Terrazzo

With a 100% level surface, the product can be easily installed for a luxurious and quality flooring product.

Contact
Display AddressSmithfield, NSW

Homemirus Pty Ltd Head Office and Warehouse Unit A/31 Sturt Street

02 9738 1188
Display AddressSalisbury, QLD

Homemirus (QLD) Pty Ltd 6/268 Evans Road

07 3875 1688
Display AddressRegency Park, SA

Homemirus (SA) Pty Ltd 2/25 Pambula Street

08 8268 8010
Display AddressClayton, VIC

Homemirus (VIC) Pty Ltd 51 Bendix Drive

03 9543 3082
