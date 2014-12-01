Authenticity and durability are achieved through the Legacy Luxury Vinyl Plank Flooring. Made with reinforced fibreglass, installation is simple and the product has an enhanced stability.

Due to the product being vinyl, there is no harm to forests or any timber products

Water and stain resistance

100% recyclable

Installation via a Click System

Dimensions 1210 x 180 x 5mm

With a brushed matt finish, the Legacy Luxury Vinyl Plank Flooring has a slip resistance of R10 and sound resistance

5mm Planks with micro bevelled edge

0.5mm Wear Layer

Lifetime Structural Warranty

20 Years Domestic Wear Warranty

Made suitable for indoor usage only it can be installed over the top of

Concrete

Timber

Ceramic tiles

Terrazzo

With a 100% level surface, the product can be easily installed for a luxurious and quality flooring product.