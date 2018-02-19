Ledge Stone natural stone in 9 colours with 2 corner sizes

Individually crafted natural stone panels in a striking range of 9 fashionable colours with complementary corners in two convenient sizes.

Each individual ledge Stone Panel has very flowing details providing the decorative industry with a product that is unique in colour and texture.

Unique to DécoR Stone our Ledge Stone is manufactured using a combination of natural stone materials such as slate, granite, quartz and schist.

DécoR Stone Ledge Stone captures the appeal of old world charm with the ease and convenience of modern workmanship.

Finger-jointed interlocking corner profiles provide suitability for individual design requirements.