Ledge Stone natural stone in 9 colours with 2 corner sizes
Last Updated on 19 Feb 2018

Individually crafted natural stone panels in a striking range of 9 fashionable colours with complementary corners in two convenient sizes.

Overview
Description

Individually crafted natural stone panels in a striking range of 9 fashionable colours with complementary corners in two convenient sizes.

Each individual ledge Stone Panel has very flowing details providing the decorative industry with a product that is unique in colour and texture.

Unique to DécoR Stone our Ledge Stone is manufactured using a combination of natural stone materials such as slate, granite, quartz and schist.

DécoR Stone Ledge Stone captures the appeal of old world charm with the ease and convenience of modern workmanship.

Finger-jointed interlocking corner profiles provide suitability for individual design requirements.

Downloads
DrawingBrochure

4.69 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure

553.38 KB

Download
Contact
Display AddressBurwood, VIC

84-90 Highbury Rd

03 9888 9888
