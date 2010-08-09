Lead Free Flexible Roof Flashings from Wakaflex
Wakaflex roof flashing systems are lead free, providing safe handling and safety in rainwater with your roof systems
Overview
Description
Wakaflex lead free roof flashings are suitable for all roof profiles and types and is the only butyl based flashing with a unique chemical self bonding ability and without a fully backed adhesive for easier installation. These flexible roof flashings are designed to replace lead materials in all roof applications. Made from Polyisobutylene (PIB), Wakaflex flashings provides the flexibility required to form a weather tight seal on extreme roof profiles.
Maintain structural integrity with non-toxic flexible roof flashings
There is no corrosive or toxic run-off, making these flashings suitable for rainwater harvesting. Other features include:
Made for Australian weather conditions and carries significant manufacturer’s warranty.
An internal aluminum honeycomb mesh can be molded to the roof profile simply by hand. The end result enhances the project, Wakaflex ensues a professional and visually appealing finish to tile, slate, or steel. The crowning feature of Wakaflex roof flashings are their complete safety both in terms of handling and the harvesting of rainwater. The ‘host’ material is polyisobutylene (PIB), a completely inert synthetic rubber.
Wakaflex lead free roof flashings are CSIRO Tested to comply with AS 2904:1995 Damp Course Flashing and AS/NZS 4020:2005 ‘Testing of products for use in contact with drinking water.
- UV resistant
- Temperature stability
- Prevent water penetration from chimneys, roof valleys and eaves
- Maintain structural integrity of any building
- Made for Australian weather conditions and carries significant manufacturer’s warranty
- Choose from four stylish colours: Lead Grey, Terracotta, Black and Brown
- Easy and safe to install
- Available in 3 lightweight sizes
- Match any tiles or metal roof profiles
- Fit into new or existing buildings or retrofit to cover existing lead flashings
- Weather tight seal
- Backed by a 10 year nationwide guarantee
