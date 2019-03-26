Large format textured and permeable pavers

Adbri produces a range of Australian made pavements for commercial and residential paving applications.

The premium Euro range of pavers features a number of large format profiles including 600x400mm and 400x400mm sizes that are available in four designer finishes. A smooth, classic finish, a slate look paver, a textured, shot blast paver as well as a premium exposed aggregate, honed paver which features a light abrasion to ensure it exceeds slip resistance criteria for external environments. Euro pavers will increase the aesthetic of built landscape environments including city streetscapes, commercial projects, shopping centre and public works surrounds as well as driveways, courtyards and pools.

Adbri also manufacture both the Ecopave and Eco-trihex interlocking permeable pavers. These products feature a specialty drainage void which when used as part of a fully permeable pavement system will allow surface water runoff to infiltrate through the pavement surface into the sub base below where it can be harvested, recycled or returned to the water table at a controlled rate.